Milton Keynes city councillor Jennifer Wilson-Marklew at the new bus shelter by the Brinklow Roundabout

New bus shelters have been installed near to one of Milton Keynes’ busiest junctions.

The shelters are now in place at Brinklow Roundabout, with features including tactile paving at the front to assist visually impaired passengers, and higher kerbs to make it easier for users to get on and off buses.

Earlier this month Milton Keynes City Council installed and activated new traffic signals at the roundabout, as part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic flows and reduce queuing at the junction.

