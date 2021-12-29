New canalside pub nears completion in Milton Keynes - and it looks amazing

This stunning photo of the canalside new pub at Campbell Wharf was taken by local photographer Gill Prince.

The pub, called Warbler on the Wharf, is being built by McMullen and Sons and is now at the stage where only interior decorating needs to be completed.

The company has not yet confirmed an opening date but it is expected it will be announced shortly. They say the pub will be the perfect refreshment stop for cyclists and walkers along the Grand Union canal.

The new Warbler of the Wharf pub. Photo by Gill Prince

Heydon Mizon, joint MD at McMullen and Sons, said: “We are excited to be preparing to open our new Destination Inns’ pub in Campbell Wharf. We will be serving fresh food and our hand crafted, small batch production ales from our own brewery, to be enjoyed alongside stunning local views. Daniel Park and his family will move to open the pub and we will be recruiting the rest of the team soon.”

Campbell Wharf is a housing development built by Crest Nicholson and will also host a coffee shop and a leisure retail unit in the future. The site also has a marina and an amphitheatre as well as a new footbridge which links the two sides of the canal providing access to Willen Lake and beyond.