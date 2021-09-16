New canalside pub nears completion in one of Milton Keynes' prettiest areas

A new canalside pub with scenic views over a marina is preparing to open this Autumn.

Local professional photographer Gill Prince this week captured on camera the front A Frames being craned onto the building at Campbell Wharf in Campbell Park.

McMullen bosses plan to open the pub this Autumn and it will be one of their 'destination' inns.

The pub should be completed this Autumn. Photo: Gill Prince Photography

Situated next to the Grand Union Canal, the pub will offer a social hub and destination for residents and the local community to enjoy, they say.

It will feature an outside terrace and south-facing beer garden overlooking the marina and will be the perfect refreshment stop for cyclists and walkers along the canal.

Heydon Mizon, joint MD at McMullen and Sons, said: “We are excited to be preparing to open our new Destination Inns’ pub in Campbell Wharf. We will be serving fresh food and our hand crafted, small batch production ales from our own brewery, to be enjoyed alongside stunning local views.

"Daniel Park and his family will move to open the pub and we will be recruiting the rest of the team soon.”