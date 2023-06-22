New Central Milton Keynes store offers prescription glasses ready to collect in just 20 minutes

A new store called Pop Specs is opening this Saturday at the centre:mk and offering to make up prescription glasses in just 20 minutes.

People can go in with their eye prescription, choose their frame, and leave with their new glasses in the time it takes to grab a cup of coffee.

A start-up retailer, Pop Specs was formed during lockdown and opened its first store in Manchester’s Trafford Centre in May 2021. It shot to success and quickly swelled to seven stores, with locations including London, Chester, Sheffield and Lakeside.

High quality, single vision glasses cost just £75, all with anti-glare coating as standard.

The company’s aim is to change the way people look at buying glasses.

Co founder Daniel Barnes has over 20 years’ experience in the optical industry. He said: “We are looking forward to giving the people of MK a better option for buying glasses from the high street.

"Our focus is on helping customers find the right frames to suit their face type, personality or fashion style, as well as taking the time to make sure the frames actually fit each customers’ face properly.

"More and more people are thinking about glasses as a fashion accessory, but the industry isn’t set up to fit with that mindset. Our customers can now buy stylish glasses in the same way they would a handbag, pair of shoes or jewellery.”

Pop Specs uses high-tech, cutting-edge machinery on site to make and cut the lenses. Stores receive new designs of frames every six weeks.