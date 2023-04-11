New 'challenge' adventure route organised for cyclists to see the sights of Milton Keynes

A new 30 mile cycle challenge route has been organised by The Parks Trust.

The adventure route is suitable for everyone from cycling enthusiasts and beginners and takes people around the whole of the city using the linear system of parks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It starts at MK’s most popular park, Willen Lake, and continues through Ouzel Valley Park, opening out onto the waters of Caldecotte Lake.

The new cycle challenge route takes in MK's best landmarks

People then pedal further to Furzton Lake, before entering Loughton Valley Park to take in the city’s famous Concrete Cows.

"At this point of the ride, fatigue might start kicking in but fear not - your next destination, Ouse Valley Park, is the perfect distraction thanks to its stunning surroundings and rich biodiversity,” said a Parks Trust spokesman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “Our challenge cycle would not be complete without a visit to the historic gardens of Great Linford Manor Park with its restored ponds and arboretum. Following that, you’ll meander along the Grand Union Canal until you reach Campbell Park, the city’s central parkland.

"You will need all the pedal power to tackle the challenging ascent up to the Light Pyramid for what is arguably the best viewing point in the city. After that, it is a joyous downhill ride back to where you started at Willen Lake.”

The difficulty is described as intermediate with mixed terrain and recommended bike types are mountain, gravel or cyclocross.

You can download the route here.

Advertisement

Advertisement