New club specially to support and empower new mothers opens in Milton Keynes

A new group simple called ‘The Club’ has been launched in Milton Keynes to bring support and fun to new mums.

The concept comes from The Mindful Mama Club (MMC), which is run by local birth coach and mum of two Gemma Spinks.

And it is set to “revolutionise” the way mothers and birthing people connect, learn, and celebrate the journey of motherhood, says Gemma.

“Since its launch in 2021, The Mindful Mama Club has been a hub of support, empowerment, and fun for mothers at every stage of their journey. Offering a unique blend of hypnobirthing, antenatal courses, breastfeeding support, and memorable events, MMC has established itself as a go-to community for mothers seeking a blend of practical support and somewhere to embrace their own identity,” she said.

“The Club is an extension of this ethos, providing a digital sanctuary where members can access a wealth of resources, support, and exclusive events designed to empower and celebrate the experience of motherhood.

"From coffee hangouts and members-only events to webinars with parenting professionals, The Club offers something for every mother looking to thrive.”

Gemma created The Mindful Mama Club after her own experiences of giving birth, first in 2019 and then during the national Covid pandemic in 2021.

She says The Club will be a place where mothers can find and be themselves, share openly, and “enjoy the adventure of motherhood with all the support and laughter they deserve.”

Members will benefit from free breastfeeding support, monthly coffee hangouts for networking and relaxation, and an MMC support squad for peer-to-peer support.

There will also be resources and content tailored to motherhood, as well as deals and discounts from local businesses.

“With The Club, the journey of motherhood is not just navigated but enjoyed, with every member receiving the tools, support, and camaraderie they need to flourish,” said Gemma.

For more information, visit here. https://the-mindful-mama-club.circle.so/checkout/early-bird-mmc-membership

The Mindful Mama Club is a growing community based in Milton Keynes, dedicated to supporting mothers through every stage of motherhood.

"With a focus on hypnobirthing, antenatal care, breastfeeding support, and hosting memorable events, it offers a blend of practical support and boujee fun, embodying a ‘sh*ts and giggles’ approach to motherhood that empowers and uplifts its members,” said Gemma.