New collection of prints signed by Marvel legend to be released at Milton Keynes gallery

A new collection of limited edition prints, celebrating the life of late Marvel legend Stan Lee, will be released at a Milton Keynes gallery this week.

The Marvel Superheroes collection has been created in collaboration with Marvel’s fine art publisher, Choice Fine Art, and will be unveiled at Castle Fine Art in the centre:mk, as well as on www.castlefineart.com, at 6pm on Friday, October 11.

The late Stan Lee with one of his most famous creations, Spider-man

Each super-sized deluxe edition pays homage to the original large-scale art penned and inked by some of the greatest artists to emerge from the comic book industry.

The art features many of Marvel's iconic characters including The Mighty Thor, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk and Black Panther.

The collection also includes a tetraptych cover, marking the first time Castle Fine Art has released a Marvel graphic in landscape form.

Once comprising a four-page gatefold, the dynamic scene illustrates a battle between the X-Men and the dastardly Magneto.

Black Panther Vol 6

Each of the five signed limited-edition prints are available in boxed canvas and are priced at £3,950.

Peter Viet-Lu, gallery manager at Castle Fine Art, Milton Keynes, said: “With Marvel having dominated the top 10 comic book sales chart in August 2019, it’s no surprise that there is a growing appetite for our ‘Superheroes’ collection, which has proven to be one of our most popular series.

“We are expecting these new graphics to sell out in record time and would invite fans and collectors keen to get their hands on a piece of comic history to visit the gallery sooner rather than later.”

Stan Lee, who passed away in November 2018 aged 95, is credited with introducing complex characters with both light and dark qualities to the industry.

Hulk Vol 3

This type of characterisation had rarely been seen in comics before, contributing to Marvel’s widespread success as one of the most popular brands in the world today.

Spider-man Vol 4

Thor Vol 1