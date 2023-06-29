New community orchard planted to celebrate the 'home of Amazing Grace' in Milton Keynes town

A new community orchard has been planted in Olney, the town known as the ‘Home of Amazing Grace’.

The Amazing Grace Orchard is the latest in a series of initiatives taking place this year to mark the 250th anniversary of the internationally known hymn, which was written in the town by Revd John Newton (1725-1807).

Today, the town’s Cowper & Newton Museum shares the history of the life of John Newton and, when the Olney Allotment Holders’ Association learned of this milestone anniversary, they set out to plant a community orchard that would stand as a lasting legacy.

The Amazing Grace Community Orchard has been planted by volunteers from the local community in Olney

With help from Olney Town Council and residents, more than 100 fruit trees have now been planted. And with support from The MK Foundation, Co-Op Community Fund and local business grants, new artwork has also been installed.

The opening event is on July 9 and will begin at 10.30am outside the Cowper & Newton Museum, from where “Piper” Rod Elder will lead people to the orchard, which is by the Queens Canopy

There will be an Amazing Grace singalong led by a choir, followed by music from Dan Evans English Dulcimers. In the afternoon, there will be an opportunity to visit the Cowper & Newton Museum.

Rohan Wedge from the Olney Allotment Holders’ Association, said: “The Amazing Grace Community Orchard could not have happened without the incredible support we have received from the local community, and I want to thank Olney Town Council and everyone who donated to our appeal, sponsored a tree and volunteered their time to help with planting.”

“The Orchard will have multiple benefits for our local community and wildlife, including opportunities to learn new skills in orchard management and wildlife conservation. It will also become a historical and environmental educational resource for all generations.”

“Our celebration on 9 July will be a wonderful way to say a very big thank you to everyone who has helped us along the way.”

Jane Brushwood, Town Clerk, Olney Town Council, said: “We have been delighted to support this ongoing community project, with the orchard becoming a popular addition to our lovely allotment area. Linking the orchard to Amazing Grace, which is synonymous with Olney, is a great way of ensuring the current residents of Olney are reminded of the cultural heritage of their town’s past, as well as continuing to care for its wonderful open spaces into the future.”

Amanda Molcher, Trustee, Cowper & Newton Museum, said: “We are delighted that Olney now has a community orchard, and that it has been inspired by our Amazing Grace 250 year.”

“Amazing Grace has been sung around the world since it was written in Olney by the Revd John Newton, a naval seaman and slave ship captain before he became a clergyman here in Olney and a figure in Britain’s Abolitionist Movement.

Over the past year we have invited people in Olney, in Milton Keynes and beyond to share what this world-famous hymn and the life of its author mean today, and this has created an opportunity for valuable learning across the community.”