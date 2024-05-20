New community orchard where people can help themselves to fruit is planted on Milton Keynes estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new community orchard where people can help themselves to a variety of fruits had been planted on a city estate.

Trees and bushes including cherry, apple, pear, plum, gooseberry, redcurrant, raspberry and blackberry were planted on green space at Ashfield on Stantonbury.

Once the plants are established, a bug hotel will be added made from recycled and natural materials to create a space to host pollinating species such as bees and beetles. Wildflowers will also be planted to increase biodiversity, by providing food for the insects which are then eaten by creatures up the chain such as birds and bats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project has happened thanks to a Labour ward councillor Stephen Brown and volunteers.

Cllr Stephen Brown plants a fruit bush in the new community orchard

Residents had come up with the idea of creating a community orchard. and Cllr Brown worked with the City Council to get the consent.

Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet member for the Public Realm said “We know local people love and value MK’s trees and green spaces, and we’re delighted to plant these new fruit trees at Ashfield Village Green. This new orchard will be a great place for people to come together and it’s a small part of our vital wider work to tackle climate change for future generations.”

Cllr Brown said: “I am very happy that we were able to support residents in planting a community orchard in Stantonbury and I look forward to watching the new trees, bushes and plants grow.