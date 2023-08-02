New control system installed to identify and fix streetlight faults in Milton Keynes lot faster

A new city-wide control system is to be installed to all 58,000 streetlights across Milton Keynes to help pinpoint faults more quickly.

The system will also allow the city council to plan streetlight repairs and maintenance more effectively.

Each streetlight will be fitted with a node that sends and receives information through an ultra-narrow band (UNB) low energy radio signal, including letting the council’s highways team know when a light has gone out. The nodes do not capture traffic or personal data.

Councillor Lauren Townsend, Cabinet Member for Public Realm checking in on an LED and CMS node installation outside properties in Monkston.

Installation will start this summer and should be complete by spring next year.

The system, called CMS or Central Management System, can also allow lighting levels to be turned up or down from one central control centre which, for instance, means the city council could increase the lighting level where there has been a road traffic collision or decrease it in an area where there is little or no traffic during the night.

The latest tech upgrade comes as the city council is replacing old streetlights with lower LED versions, that last longer, need less maintenance, and will save millions of kilowatt hours of energy each year – as much as might be used in 1,700 homes.