New Covid case numbers drop in Milton Keynes today
17 cases were recorded over the past 24 hours
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 4:42 pm
Updated
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 4:44 pm
The number of new Covid infections in MK has dropped from 27 yesterday to 17 today.
The infection rate is now 46.8 cases per 100,000 people. This compares to the national average of 51.7 cases per 100,000 people.
Just three Covid patients are currently in MK hospital and none of them requires ventilation.
Nationally, there were 7,393 new cases today. Seven deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile it is currently the turn of people aged 25 and over to book their Covid vaccinations in Milton Keynes