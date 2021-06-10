New Covid case numbers drop in Milton Keynes today

The number of new Covid infections in MK has dropped from 27 yesterday to 17 today.

The infection rate is now 46.8 cases per 100,000 people. This compares to the national average of 51.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Just three Covid patients are currently in MK hospital and none of them requires ventilation.

17 new cases in MK today

Nationally, there were 7,393 new cases today. Seven deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours.