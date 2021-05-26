New Covid case numbers drop right down again in Milton Keynes today

Milton Keynes has seen just three new Covid cases over the past 24 hours, compared to 19 yesterday and 15 the previous day.

The city's seven day infection rate is now 20.4 cases per 100,000 people. This compares to the UK average of 24.4.

Nationally, new cases rose to 3,180 today and nine Covid-linked deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

