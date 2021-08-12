New Covid case numbers increase and hospital admissions rise today in Milton Keynes
The city's case rate remains above the national average
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 4:38 pm
The number of new Covid cases in MK has increased further today to 158.
The city's seven day infection rate now stands at 296.4 cases per 100,000 people, which is still above the national average rate of 285.1.
Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths was 94 today today and the number of new cases rose to 33.074
Today 21 Covid patients remain in Milton Keynes hospital, compared to 16 yesterday.