New Covid cases decrease in Milton Keynes
Just three new cases in 24 hours
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 4:43 pm
Updated
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 4:44 pm
MK has seen three new Covid cases today.
The city's seven day infection rate today was down tor 18.9 cases per 100,000 people. This compares to the UK average of 22.
Nationally, there have been 2,874 new cases and just seven deaths over the past 24 hours.
Throughout the UK 37,250,363 people have now had their first Covid vaccine and 21,239,471 have also received their second dose.