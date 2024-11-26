New data shows how many parking fines council issues in Central Milton Keynes each year - and it's a lot!

The number of parking fines issued by Milton Keynes City Council is incrasing rapidly, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between April 2023 and the March 2024, 28,263 parking fines – an average of 77 per day - were issued, mainly in the city centre area.

This is a 24.5% increase from 2022-23, when 22,702 were dished out to drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newdata was obtained through a Freedom of Information request from cinch, which is the UK’s biggest online retailer of used cars.

An average of 77 parking tickets are issued a day by MK City Council

Their research found the surge in fines has also led to a significant increase in revenue for Milton Keynes City Council.

From April 2022 to March 2023, parking fines generated £613,579.78 for their coffers. In the following year (April 2023 to March 2024), this figure increased to £796,096, representing a 29.7% increase.

Midsummer Boulevard emerged as the Milton Keynes location generating the highest number of fines in 2023-24, with 3,461 reported. In the previous year, Silbury Boulevard held the top spot, with 3,237 fines issued there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at cinch, said: "These figures should be a reminder for all drivers to carefully check any nearby signs before parking – especially in busy areas or places they aren’t familiar with. Nobody wants a parking fine.”

He added: "Also, if you think the fine is unfair or it’s incorrect, don’t forget you have 28 days to appeal to an independent tribunal. And, if it is correct, you might be able to reduce the fine by paying sooner rather than later. ”