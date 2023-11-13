New designer menswear shop opens at Central Milton Keynes
A trendy new designer menswear shop has opened today (Monday) in Midsummer Place shopping centre.
LUKE 1977 is billed as providing a unique shopping experience for “fashion-forward” individuals.
The brand was created by Luke Roper, the son of a dressmaker in the West Midlands, who started running up one-off shirts on his mum’s sewing machine when he was just 12 years old.
He soon became a local legend, with lads from all over the area ordering his unique creations and wearing them in nightclubs. It has now grown into a leading menswear brand.
The new store is opposite Tesla and will sell a wide range of menswear, including the latest AW23 collections.
The brand is known for its attention to detail, high-quality materials, and contemporary designs that make it a homegrown favourite.
"From casual wear to statement pieces, the store will offer something for every style-conscious shopper,” said Head of Retail Luke Enston.
He added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be opening our flagship store in Milton Keynes, a location that holds a special place in our hearts as it's close to our head office. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to serving our community and achieving continued growth as a brand.”
Kirsty McGiff, Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Midsummer Place, said: “We're truly excited about the opening of LUKE 1977 Fashion at Midsummer Place. We are pleased to be enhancing our menswear offering, as we are committed to offering a diverse shopping experience for all our customers.”