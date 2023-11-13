It sells everything from casual wear to statement pieces

A trendy new designer menswear shop has opened today (Monday) in Midsummer Place shopping centre.

LUKE 1977 is billed as providing a unique shopping experience for “fashion-forward” individuals.

The brand was created by Luke Roper, the son of a dressmaker in the West Midlands, who started running up one-off shirts on his mum’s sewing machine when he was just 12 years old.

He soon became a local legend, with lads from all over the area ordering his unique creations and wearing them in nightclubs. It has now grown into a leading menswear brand.

The new store is opposite Tesla and will sell a wide range of menswear, including the latest AW23 collections.

The brand is known for its attention to detail, high-quality materials, and contemporary designs that make it a homegrown favourite.

"From casual wear to statement pieces, the store will offer something for every style-conscious shopper,” said Head of Retail Luke Enston.

He added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be opening our flagship store in Milton Keynes, a location that holds a special place in our hearts as it's close to our head office. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to serving our community and achieving continued growth as a brand.”