New development of 'fully affordable' homes' opens in village in Milton Keynes

A new development of affordable homes has this week officially opened in Castlethorpe village.

The scheme has been supported by funding from Homes England and was built on land formerly owned by the Lord Carrington estate.

It includes 31 homes for shared ownership, affordable rent, and social rent.

The opening ceremony of Castlethorpe's new affordable housing development

Developers Stonewater and its partners celebrated the opening with a ribbon cutting-ceremony and the unveiling of public artwork.

Stonewater partnered with Snowdon Homes Limited, Thornton Firkin LLP, and Milton Keynes City Council to create the estate. They it demonstrates Stonewater’s commitment to delivering high-quality. affordable homes for people living in rural communities, which have historically received less investment than their urban counterparts.

Local sculptor Helena Curry designed three bronze plaques depicting the changing scenery of Castlethorpe over the years to be displayed on the development.

The scheme features a mixture of bungalows and two, three, and four-bedroom homes all of which have been fitted with air source heat pumps to reduce customers’ energy usage, and save them money on bills.

Stonewater is one of the largest social housing providers in the UK, owning and managing around 36,000 homes for more than 78,000 customers.

The company’s director of development for the area, Marie Riordan, said: “We are excited to have strengthened our presence in Milton Keynes by delivering the Castlethorpe development which has taken the total number of much-needed homes provided by Stonewater in the city to 304.

"We are particularly proud that this new estate exclusively offers affordable housing to suit families of all shapes and sizes.

Councillor Emily Darlington, Cabinet member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities at Milton Keynes City Council, said: “The development of affordable housing in Castlethorpe is much needed.

"Often rural areas are forgotten when it comes to affordable homes, but the housing crisis is not just in urban environments. The Castlethorpe development will be home to a thriving community with access to a range of local amenities.