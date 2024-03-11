Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new drive-thru Starbucks store is to open tomorrow (Tuesday) in Newport Pagnell.

The store will be operated by Welcome Break and is sited at the M1 service station in the town.

The opening represents another step in the company’s ambitious plans for growth in the UK, with many more stores planned to bring the Starbucks experience to more people - particularly in key city and drive thru locations.

It follows the opening in January of a new drive-thru Starbucks in Bletchley, on the car park next to Matalan on Watling Street.

The Newport Pagnell store will be drive-thru only and will be open every day from is open from 6am to 10pm.

Daniel Wyllie, Commercial Brand Manager of Welcome Break, said: "We are excited to open our new store in Newport Pagnell and look forward to welcoming the local community. To celebrate, we will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the opening day.”

From the 12 March customers can enjoy Starbucks Spring menu, now back at Starbucks stores nationwide. This includes returning fan favourites Iced Toasted Vanilla Oat Shaken Espresso, Caramelised Macadamia Oat Latte and the brand-new Iced Strawberry Matcha Tea Latte and Iced Caramelised Macadamia Oat Shaken Espresso. Starbucks® UK proudly serves a broad range of dairy alternative options for free.

Customers can order via the Starbucks® UK App, available for iPhone® and Android™, to order ahead and collect on the drive-thru.