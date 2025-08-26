New eatery opens in Milton Keynes after its bunless burger-with-a-difference goes viral on social media
The brand has already made huge waves on social media with its viral Flying Dutchman Burger, which features two smashed beef patties with caramelised onion layers acting as the buns.
Its name stems from the legendary ghost ship, the Flying Dutchman and its association with the burger's bunless, slightly greasy experience.
The burger is already making waves at the new Midsummer Place venue, along with another Instagram hit – the Kunafa Dream Cake.
This is a Middle Eastern-inspired dessert layered with crunchy Kunafa, Bruce cake and velvety mouse, all topped with a thin layer of chocolate
Sara Ibrahim, Executive Director of Smoke & Pepper, said: “From day one, the welcome from the Milton Keynes community has been incredible. We set out to create somewhere people could enjoy both outstanding food and a great atmosphere, and seeing the restaurant buzzing every day has been so rewarding.”
Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place, said: “Smoke & Pepper has brought a real buzz to the centre. It’s great to see such a dynamic new dining concept become a hit so quickly – it’s proving to be a real destination for food lovers in Milton Keynes.”
Located in the former Michael Kors unit, Smoke & Pepper caters for everything from post-shopping lunches to celebratory dinners.
The menu is anchored by smoky grilled mains, fresh salads, and artisan sides, all complemented by a curated drinks list featuring craft mocktails, and locally sourced beverages.