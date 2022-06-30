New eco-friendly car wash service opens at Milton Keynes shopping centre

From this Friday one of the UK’s largest hand car wash and valeting companies, The Car Wash Co, is operating in centre:mk’s multi-storey car park.

They promise to bring a professional, eco-friendly and convenient service to visitors while they shop.

Prices starting from £9.95 for a variety of cleaning and valeting options, ranging from a straightforward exterior clean to a high-end showroom exterior and interior sparkle.

The company uses an eco-friendly car cleaning technology with their own “little drop of brilliance” cleaning solution, developed after years of research to give exceptional results while being kinder to the planet.

The solution is sprayed onto the car and left for a few minutes to do its work. It emulsifies and softens the dirt, then encircles it with a protective membrane shield, lifting grime and any grit away from the bodywork. This is then wiped away using a high-grade microfibre cloth and the result is a deep, resilient shine with a long-lasting protective finish, says the company.

Kevin Duffy, centre:mk’s director, said: “ We are constantly looking at ways we can offer our guests an even better experience at centre:mk.”

He added: “Whether its the convenience to have their car cleaned while they shop or providing services to make their trip more enjoyable, we are committed to making everyone feel welcome at centre:mk and we will continue to listen to our guests’ suggestions to bring in more services to meet their needs.”