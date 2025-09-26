New employment support for people with disabilities, health conditions and complex needs in Milton Keynes

The city council is offering new support to residents facing barriers to employment due to disabilities, health conditions or complex needs in Milton Keynes.

The city council will introduce a new government funded Connect to Work scheme in partnership with other councils in the region.

The scheme aims to unlock opportunities for more than 1,500 locals over the next five years.

Residents can get up to 12 months of personalised, one-to-one support to help them find a job after enrolling onto the scheme.

Milton Keynes City Council are providing new support for people with disabilities, health conditions and complex needs. Photo: Milton Keynes City Council

Applicants will be matched with suitable employers based on their unique skills, challenges and strengths by a specialist team of professionals.

Training and other local services will also be available to build on the employability of residents.

The city council will make a formal decision to work in partnership with other councils on the scheme on September 30.

Altogether, the councils will receive around £5 million of grant funding to put towards employment.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said: "Finding a job can be hard work when you have additional needs and are being sidelined. This scheme is about breaking down barriers and ensuring that more local people can make the most of their own unique skills.”

“We want to build new connections between residents and employers, and make sure everyone has the right support so that more people can find the rewarding and long term work they want.” You can find out more and register your interest on the Milton Keynes City Council website.