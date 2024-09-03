New era begins for youth football in Buckingham as historic Moretonville rebrands to Buckingham FC Youth

Committee members at Buckingham FC Youth

Following on from the merger of the two adult football teams in Buckingham last year to be called Buckingham FC, Moretonville Junior Football Club will now be known as Buckingham FC Youth.

With more than 500 children from 5-18 playing for over 30 teams, Buckingham FC Youth represents a significant part of football in the area. In seeking to further develop player and coaching opportunities as well as enhance community links, as it aligns more closely with the adult teams.

On Saturday September 21 children from Buckingham Youth FC will be mascots at Buckingham FCs Izuzu FA Vase 2nd qualifying round game vs Brook House at Stratford Fields to mark the new partnership and unveil the new kit.

Both clubs will remain separate in their ongoing management, but will forge closer links, through a shared identity that will enable greater visibility and development of young footballing futures in Buckingham.

In recent years, the creation of development pathways between the two clubs has already enabled young local players to make their way into the adult sides, some of whom will be playing in the FA Vase game.

“Closer links, and a shared identity will increase opportunities for players, families and the wider community to support, enjoy and develop football in Buckingham” said Dean Woodham, chair of Buckingham FC Youth.

Moretonville football club was formed in 1969 following a merger of Bourtonville and Maids Moreton football clubs. Thousands of children have played for the club, with many parents and grandparents returning to coach their own children at the same club they played in.

“Whilst there is some sadness at saying goodbye to a historic name, this partnership is part of the proud tradition of grassroots football in the area joining forces for the health, wellbeing and enjoyment of people living in it,” Dean said.

Tony Checkley, chairman of Buckingham Football Club, added: “The name change shows a clear intent for a working partnership that allows coaches and players alike development into senior football. We want everyone to find opportunity to continue being involved in the sport they love and look forward to welcoming more of the community into the club. We are all really excited to see where this may lead in the future."

If you would like to help support the new partnership, email [email protected]”