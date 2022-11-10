The National Museum of Computing (TNMOC) is celebrating a special anniversary in the world of mathematical engineering with a brand new exhibition.

Charles Babbage is the subject of the latest showcase at the museum located in Bletchley.

Specifically, exhibitors will take visitors back 200 years to when Charles Babbage announced the Invention of the Difference Engine.

Doron Swade

Called, ‘Charles Babbage: Who do YOU think he is?’, it opens on Saturday 26 November.

After the official opening, there will be a talk by Doron Swade, a leading authority on Babbage, who masterminded the construction of Difference Engine No. 2, the first Babbage engine to be built.

A museum spokesman said: “Difference Engine No. 1 was the first complete design for an automatic computing machine. At the time mathematical tables were used widely for navigation, science, mathematics, and many trades. But tables were thought by some to be riddled with errors. Babbage conceived of the Engine to automatically calculate and print tables and so eliminate risk of mistakes. He was led from this to a fully-fledged programmable general-purpose digital computer – the Analytical Engine.

Babbage Engine

“Babbage failed to build a complete Engine. The first Babbage Engine to be built is Difference Engine No. 2, designed between 1847-9 and completed at the Science Museum in 2002. This year marks its 20th anniversary. The Engine weighs 5,000kg contains 8,000 mechanical parts and works exactly as Babbage intended. The project took seventeen years.

"The afternoon presentation will describe the controversies, rivalries and challenges that faced the first computer pioneer in his attempts to mechanise calculation and how he was led from this to general-purpose computing. It will describe the Analytical Engine and the widely discussed collaboration with Ada Lovelace. It will offer correctives to received perceptions of Babbage’s motives, his influence on modern computing, Lovelace’s role, and why Babbage himself failed to construct an engine.”

During the exhibition guests will have the opportunity to test their Babbage knowledge through a series of displays and a quiz about different aspects of the inventor.

The exhibition will remain open until New Year’s Day.

Jacqui Garrad, Museum Director, said: “We are excited to celebrate Charles Babbage’s visionary work at the museum. Doron’s talk will allow the audience to see this pivotal piece of computing history in a new light. I would encourage anyone interested in understanding the story of Charles Babbage and his Engines to visit the exhibition and attend the talk.”

The opening day schedule has been released by the museum:

10:30-12:50: Attendees to arrive at the Museum, exploring the galleries and enjoy refreshments and networking.

13:00-14:00: Exhibition officially opens, attendees to explore the exhibition.

14:15-15:15: Myths and misconceptions of Charles Babbage - lecture by Doron Swade followed by Q&A.

15:15-17:00: Official event ends - attendees invited to explore the Museum.

Doron Swade added: “There are many misconceptions about Babbage, his motivation for the engines, and the reasons for his failure to build them. This event offers an opportunity and a platform to reveal new findings and new perspectives. Be ready to be surprised’.”