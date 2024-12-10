New fast food restaurant to open up in Milton Keynes shopping centre - the first of its kind in the city

Chickaros opens up in Milton Keynes city centre this week

A new fast food restaurant is to open its doors in the city centre on Thursday.

Chickaros has moved into premises in Savoy Crescent in the Theatre District, where it promises to offer its own “unique twist” on traditional cuisines.

This is the chain’s first restaurant in Milton Keynes. The brand launched in the West Midlands in 2020 and now has more than 10 eateries throughout the UK.

"Our motto at Chickaros is Fresh Food Faster and we will always strive for the highest quality food and service for all of our customers,” said a spokesperson,

It will serve gourmet burgers, steaks and artisan desserts.

Mushtaq Ahmed, one of the owners of the restaurant says: “We are so excited to be opening a brand-new restaurant in the heart of Milton Keynes city centre, and to bring our food and drink offerings to the local people of the city.

“If you haven’t tried a Chickaros then you are in for a treat!”

The restaurant will open its doors on Thursday December 12 and asks people to keep an eye out for menu reveals, special offers and more.

You can follow Chickaros on Instagram here and TikTok here.