New female-led private hire company breaking down barriers in Milton Keynes

A new female-led private hire company has launched in Milton Keynes, breaking down barriers in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes’ newest female-led private hire company, HerFleet, has officially launched, with a special event attended by local councillors, Shazna Muzammil and Ansar Hussain, on September 25.

The launch marks a pivotal moment for the city, championing a new era of safe, professional, and innovative transport. Perhaps most notably, it also encourages more women to join the traditionally male-dominated private hire industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners say HerFleet is built on a foundation of safety, luxury, innovation, and professionalism.

Two local councillors attended the HerFleet launch event. Photo: Fahad Imtiaz

It is the culmination of Founder and CEO Sharmina Ali's mission to empower drivers, protect passengers, and redefine the private hire experience.

Sharmina said: "I didn't wait for change in private hire; I created it. Every passenger deserves peace of mind. Every driver deserves to feel empowered.

“HerFleet is about building safer communities, creating opportunities for women, and contributing to Milton Keynes' future as a hub for innovation and sustainability."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company's journey began with Sharmina's first licensed vehicle, the Mercedes-Benz W212, which became the brand's flagship ambassador.

Milton Keynes’ newest female-led private hire company launched last week. Photo: Fahad Imtiaz

The launch fleet will include the Mercedes- Benz E300 Hybrid, combining luxury with sustainability and laying the groundwork for the company's Net Zero goals.

As Milton Keynes continues to grow as a business hub for a green and innovative future, HerFleet hopes to create local jobs, attract investment, and open the doors to a new generation of female professionals through the private hire industry.

The company says it’s ready to make its mark on the city's transport landscape by setting new standards in passenger safety and service excellence.