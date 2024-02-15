New figures reveal Milton Keynes is among top 10 authorities with the most new builds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New figures have revealed Milton Keynes is among local authorities with the highest number of new builds.

A new study by 24housing.co.uk reveals the city is eighth in a top ten ranking of authorities with the most completed new homes from the year 2020 to 2023.

It also compares the figures to the population of each local authority to determine the number of builds completed per 10,000 people.

Figures from the National Office of Statistics show Milton Keyes, which has a population of 288,200, had 6,300 homes built across the three years, equating to 218.6 per 10,000 people.

Stratford-on-Avon takes first place with 284 new buildings completed per 10,000 population. The total number is 3,860 houses compared to its population of 135,964. This picturesque locale, renowned for its historic charm and cultural significance, comprises the town of Stratford-upon-Avon, globally famous for its association with William Shakespeare,

Second is South Derbyshire, which follows closely behind, with 3,000 builds completed, translating to 278 new houses per 10,000 population, owing to the region's strategic location and robust economic infrastructure.

Mid Suffolk ranks third on the list, with 2,670 builds completed between 2020 and 2023. This accomplishment translates to around 258 builds per 10,000 population, showcasing the region's commitment to housing demands while maintaining its distinct rural character.

Harborough is fourth, with 2,530 completed builds over the same period, and with a rate of 257.4 builds per 10,000 population.

The top five closes with Midlothian with 251.4 newbuilds completed per 10,000 population, which reflects its strategic positioning within the Greater Edinburgh area.

Gill Broad, senior editor at 24housing, commented on the findings: “The data underscores the importance of proactive urban planning and collaboration between public and private sectors in addressing housing shortages and fostering inclusive growth. Local authorities play a pivotal role in shaping the built environment and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

