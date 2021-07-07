New fleet of 60 electric buses could be coming to Milton Keynes

A new fleet of fully electric buses could be on their way to Milton Keynes after MK Council’s proposals made the final shortlist in the Department for Transport’s Zero Emission Bus Regional Access (ZEBRA) scheme.

The scheme could see more than £40m invested in Milton Keynes’ public transport network with 60 brand new electric buses and an upgraded overnight charging bus depot.

The Department for Transport announced its Zero Emission Bus Regional Access (ZEBRA) scheme earlier this year and invited local authorities to submit their localised electric bus proposals for a share of £120m government investment.

Electric buses

MK Council’s shortlisted proposals for Milton Keynes set out the city’s green and sustainable ambitions, and the council must now develop a full business case to submit by the end of August 2021.

If successful, a new fully electric fleet of buses could be rolled out in Milton Keynes from 2022. The scheme would be backed by private investment as well as government’s grant funding, which would see more than £40m invested in MK to help achieve the city’s 2030 carbon neutral target.

Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet member for climate action and sustainability, said: “I’m thrilled with this fantastic news. We’ve demonstrated that Milton Keynes is fully committed to becoming even cleaner and greener, and that we have the partnerships in place to move quickly to a zero-carbon future with electric buses.