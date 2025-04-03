New floating Mexican food boat comes to waterways of Milton Keynes
The Burrito Boat will be cruising the city’s waterways this month, stopping off at places including Wolverton, Great Linford and Cosgrove.
Owner Liam will serve freshly-made Mexican street food he has prepared from scratch on board and promises “flavour, spice and good vibes”.
He retired from his hairdressing shop at the age of 39 to live full-time on the 64ft narrow boat.
The food, which averages £12 for a main course, has so far gathered rave reviews from customers. The menu changes every week.
Liam said: “Join us for a Mexican street food adventure, with the freshest homemade food, vibrant colours and sizzling flavours!
“We will be in Milton Keynes in April, serving our homemade goodness... If you love flavour, spice and good vibes, you’re going to love the Burrito Boat.”