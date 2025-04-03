New floating Mexican food boat comes to waterways of Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A hairdresser who gave up his business to serve burritos from a boat is bringing the unique dining experience to Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Burrito Boat will be cruising the city’s waterways this month, stopping off at places including Wolverton, Great Linford and Cosgrove.

Owner Liam will serve freshly-made Mexican street food he has prepared from scratch on board and promises “flavour, spice and good vibes”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He retired from his hairdressing shop at the age of 39 to live full-time on the 64ft narrow boat.

The Burrito Boat serves delicious homemade Mexcian street food from the canal

The food, which averages £12 for a main course, has so far gathered rave reviews from customers. The menu changes every week.

Liam said: “Join us for a Mexican street food adventure, with the freshest homemade food, vibrant colours and sizzling flavours! ‍

“We will be in Milton Keynes in April, serving our homemade goodness... If you love flavour, spice and good vibes, you’re going to love the Burrito Boat.”

You can follow the boat on Facebook here and Instagram here

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.