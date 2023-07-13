New food and craft market coming to Milton Keynes city centre for one day only
A special food and craft market is to be held in Midsummer Place shopping centre later this month.
Local independent traders will set up stalls in The Boulevard, selling products including award-winning cheeses, cider, jewellery, candles, delicious baked goods and high quality meat.
It will take place for one day only on July 29 between 9:30am and 4pm.
Midsummer Place is partnering with Friars Farm, an multi-award winning local cheese and charcuterie business in Northamptonshire that was one of the finalists in the centre’s Hatch competition, to create the market.
The list of traders includes:
Replete Flat Breads
Ganders Goat
Bevistan Diary
Phillips Northampton Brewery
The Little Bakery of Happiness
Friars Farm / Northampton Cheese & Charcuterie
The Confectionist
Scruffy Dog Silver
Willow Tree Gin
Little Wolf Silver
Old School Sausages
Papa’s Dhaba
Heart and Soul Candles
Steve Reid of Friars Farm said: “We have a great line up on local producers which we are really excited to be sharing with the customers at Midsummer Place. There will be lots of samples to try and take home, which can make a perfect gift for someone or just a tasty treat to indulge in.”
The newly refurbished Boulevard that has seen several independent food eateries open in the past months, including Souv-lucky Day, Churros Locos, Jerk N Rum and Lebanese Grill House.
Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place said: “This is a great event to kick off the summer holidays and we are excited to be welcoming such a wide range of products, made and sourced locally.”