New food and craft market coming to Milton Keynes city centre for one day only

A special food and craft market is to be held in Midsummer Place shopping centre later this month.

Local independent traders will set up stalls in The Boulevard, selling products including award-winning cheeses, cider, jewellery, candles, delicious baked goods and high quality meat.

It will take place for one day only on July 29 between 9:30am and 4pm.

Midsummer Place is partnering with Friars Farm, an multi-award winning local cheese and charcuterie business in Northamptonshire that was one of the finalists in the centre’s Hatch competition, to create the market.

The list of traders includes:

Replete Flat Breads

Ganders Goat

Bevistan Diary

Phillips Northampton Brewery

The Little Bakery of Happiness

Friars Farm / Northampton Cheese & Charcuterie

The Confectionist

Scruffy Dog Silver

Willow Tree Gin

Little Wolf Silver

Old School Sausages

Papa’s Dhaba

Heart and Soul Candles

Steve Reid of Friars Farm said: “We have a great line up on local producers which we are really excited to be sharing with the customers at Midsummer Place. There will be lots of samples to try and take home, which can make a perfect gift for someone or just a tasty treat to indulge in.”

The newly refurbished Boulevard that has seen several independent food eateries open in the past months, including Souv-lucky Day, Churros Locos, Jerk N Rum and Lebanese Grill House.

