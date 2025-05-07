New food hygiene ratings awarded to 30 different restaurants and takeaways in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 30 of Milton Keynes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

And almost all of them are very impressive indeed.

The following ratings have been given to 19 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Abbey Hill Golf Centre at Monks Way A5 To Alston Drive, Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes; rated on May 1

• Rated 5: Lane 7 Ltd at Level B1, 38 Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes; rated on May 1

• Rated 5: KFC at Unit C, Stadium Way East, Denbigh North, Milton Keynes; rated on April 30

• Rated 5: Nando's at 11 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North, Milton Keynes; rated on April 30

• Rated 5: Woughton on the Green Pavilion at The Pavillion, Woughton On The Green; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: MK Dons SET at Fairfields Sports Hub, Apollo Avenue, Fairfields; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Olney Pancake Parlour at 24-25 Market Place, Olney; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Harrods Beauty at Unit 58-67, 28 Acorn Walk, Central Milton Keynes; rated on April 24

• Rated 5: Palm (Antep Kitchen) at 1 Stratford Road, Wolverton; rated on April 23

• Rated 5: Taipan at 5 Savoy Crescent, Central Milton Keynes; rated on April 23

• Rated 5: TNI Catering at Mk Equestian Centre, Castlethorpe Road, Hanslope; rated on April 23

• Rated 5: Wing Kingz at Unit 4a Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: Grounds Cafes at Cafe Howe Park Wood Education And Visitor Centre, Milton Keynes; rated on April 16

• Rated 5: MK DONS SET - Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion at Tattenhoe Pavilion, Holborn Crescent, Tattenhoe; rated on April 16

• Rated 5: Canal St Coffee (Milton Keynes) Limited at Unit 4, 5 Campbell Wharf, Campbell Park; rated on April 15

• Rated 5: Crosslinks Centre at Water Eaton Church Centre, Drayton Road, Bletchley; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: The New Inn at 2 Bradwell Road, New Bradwell; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Stadium MK / Concessions / Bars at Stadium Way West, Denbigh North; rated on April 8

• Rated 5: Taco Bell at Elder Gate, Portway, Central Milton Keynes; rated on April 8.

A rating of 5 is top of the scale and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law;

One rating, the lowest of the bunch, has been handed to a pub. The Galleon Inn at Old Wolverton Road in Old Wolverton was rated on April 1 and received a 3. This means hygiene standards are “generally satisfactory”.

Ten takeaways in Milton Keynes have also received new ratings. These are:

• Rated 5: Peri Peri Original-Newport Pagnell at 6 The Green, Newport Pagnell; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: Milk & Beans Coffee Roasters at Kiosk A, Lloyds Court, 659 Silbury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes; rated on May 1

• Rated 5: Ice of Bruerne at Trading Location Milton Keynes Market, CMK; rated on April 29

• Rated 5: Chip N Sail at 23 Victoria Road, Bletchley; rated on April 25

• Rated 5: Spice Bar MK Ltd at 18 The Square, Wolverton; rated on April 24

• Rated 5: MK Fish & Pizza at 9 St Leger Court, Great Linford; rated on April 9

• Rated 5: Odeon Milton Keynes at 13 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Papa Johns Pizza at Stadium Mk, Stadium Way; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Starbucks Drive Thru at Newport Pagnell Motorway Services Area M1; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Subway at M1 Motorway Service Area Northbound, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell; rated on April 7