New food hygiene ratings dished out to three Milton Keynes establishments
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Fox & Hounds, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 87 High Street, Stony Stratford, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 8.
And Subway, a takeaway at 5 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes was given a score of five on January 17.
MK Everest, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Radcliffe Street, Wolverton, was given a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating on April 11.
It means that of Milton Keynes 483 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 367 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards. The scheme is run in partnership with local authorities with ratings from 5 to 0 displayed at their premises and online.