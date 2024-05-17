New food hygiene ratings dished out to three Milton Keynes establishments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Fox & Hounds, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 87 High Street, Stony Stratford, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 8.

And Subway, a takeaway at 5 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes was given a score of five on January 17.

MK Everest, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Radcliffe Street, Wolverton, was given a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating on April 11.

It means that of Milton Keynes 483 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 367 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.