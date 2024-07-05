New food hygiene ratings for coffee shop and 2 takeaways in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Milton Keynes restaurant has been handed a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating with two takeaways each receiving new ratings.

Costa Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 33-34 Winchester Circle, Kingston, was given a rating of 4 after assessment on May 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Milton Keynes's 488 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 371 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Subway, a takeaway at 143a Queensway, Bletchley, was given a rating of 4 score after assessment on February 27.

And Subway, a takeaway at 5 Winchester Circle, Kingston, was given the maximum score of 5 after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Milton Keynes's 264 takeaways with ratings, 173 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality but helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving information about businesses’ hygiene standards.

The scheme, run in partnership with local authorities gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The ratings are as follows:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary