New food hygiene ratings given to 26 Milton Keynes establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Milton Keynes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

They are:

• Rated 5: Amaya Restaurant at Yardley Road, Olney; rated on July 9

• Rated 5: Pirifino at Unit 9 Block A The Square, 375 Fen Street, Brooklands; rated on July 9

26 eateries in MK have been given new hygiene ratings

• Rated 5: Bar & Block Milton Keynes Central at 197 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes; rated on July 8

• Rated 5: KFC at M1 Motorway Service Area South, Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: DeRoka Mediterranean Restaurant at Chelsea House, 3 Holkham Walk, Central Milton Keynes; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: Miss Havershams Tea Rooms at 80 High Street, Stony Stratford; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: Sbarro (Asda) at Asda, Bletcham Way, Milton Keynes; rated on July 2

• Rated 5: Chefonsite1 at 63 Stratford Road, Wolverton; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Olive Tree at 199 Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes; rated on June 25

• Rated 5: D'oro 24 at 43 High Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on June 23

• Rated 5: Hazeltree Care Services Ltd at 2 South House, Bond Avenue, Bletchley; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Wagamama at 14 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North, Milton Keynes; rated on June 19

• Rated 5: Fireaway Pizza at 16b Garrick Walk, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on June 18

• Rated 5: KFC at Elmswell Road, Towergate, Milton Keynes; rated on June 18

• Rated 5: York House at London Road, Stony Stratford; rated on June 18

• Rated 5: Tenpin at 1 Grafton Gate, Central Milton Keynes; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Waterstones Cafe W at 72 Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes; rated on June 13

• Rated 4: The Cross Keys at 34 Newport Road, Woolstone; rated on June 11

Eight takeaways were also rated. They are:

• Rated 5: Sunat Kebabs at 129 High Street, Newport Pagnell; rated on July 15

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 8 Redgrave Drive, Oxley Park; rated on July 2

• Rated 5: Galley Hill Peri Peri at 2 Barford, Galley Hill, Stony Stratford; rated on July 1

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 15 Duckworth Court, Oldbrook; rated on June 26

• Rated 5: Favorite Chicken & Ribs at 7-8 St Leger Court, Great Linford; rated on June 24

• Rated 5: Panda Woo at Food Court, Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Krispy Foods at 9 Melrose Avenue, Bletchley; rated on June 17

• Rated 3: Konger Bakery Limited at 35 High Street, Newport Pagnell; rated on April 30