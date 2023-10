Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 28 Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to 16 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

> Rated 5: KFC at 27 Erica Road, Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes; rated on September 28

> Rated 5: Bar & Block Milton Keynes Central at 197 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on September 25

> Rated 5: Trading As Sankalp Restaurant at Lloyds Court, 35 North Tenth Street, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on September 22

> Rated 5: Olive Tree at 199 Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes; rated on September 18

> Rated 5: King's Church MK at Kings Church Community Centre, Creed Street, Wolverton; rated on September 14

> Rated 5: Mezbaan at Unit 28 Lloyds Court, 1 North Tenth Street, Central Milton Keynes; rated on September 13

> Rated 5: Creams Cafe at Unit 14-16 Xscape, Milton Keynes; rated on September 5

> Rated 5: Tenpin at 1 Grafton Gate, Central Milton Keynes; rated on August 30

> Rated 5: BaxterStorey - Red Bull Powertrains at Red Bull Powertrains, 10 Grampion Gate, Winterhill, Milton Keynes; rated on August 24

> Rated 5: The Hangout at Unit 21-22 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on August 23

> Rated 5: Crispy Dosa at Unit 12 & 13, 1 Lloyds Court, 665 Silbury Bouelvard, Central Milton Keynes; rated on August 18

> Rated 5: Winter Night Shelter - Food Provision and Community Club at 401 Elder Gate, Milton Keynes; rated on August 17

> Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 101-103 Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on August 16

> Rated 3: Miller & Carter at Burchard Crescent, Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes; rated on August 17

> Rated 3: Dunelm at 4a Snowdon Drive, Winterhill, Milton Keynes; rated on May 11

> Rated 2: Layaly Zaman at 27d Queensway, Bletchley; rated on August 23

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

> Rated 5: New Bradwell Sports Association at Pavilion, Bradwell Road, Bradville, Milton Keynes; rated on September 29

> Rated 5: Club 124 LTD at First Floor, 140 Queensway, Bletchley; rated on September 26

> Rated 5: Bradwell Bowls Club at Abbey Road, Bradwell, Milton Keynes; rated on September 18

Plus nine ratings for takeaways:

> Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 8 Redgrave Drive, Oxley Park, Milton Keynes; rated on September 29

> Rated 5: HiTea at Lm01, 67 Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes; rated on September 19

> Rated 5: Panda Woo at Food Court, Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes; rated on September 19

> Rated 5: Favorite Chicken & Ribs at 7-8 St Leger Court, Great Linford; rated on September 12

> Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 15 Duckworth Court, Oldbrooks; rated on September 7

> Rated 5: Charcoal Grill at 129 High Street, Newport Pagnell; rated on September 6

> Rated 5: Best Stony Kebab House at 5 Wolverton Road, Stony Stratford; rated on September 4

> Rated 5: German Doner Kebab at Unit 2 804-806 Midsummer Boulevard, Theatre District; rated on August 21