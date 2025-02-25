New food hygiene ratings given to 8 Milton Keynes restaurants this week

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of MK’s restaurants, pubs or takeaways over the past week, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from zero to five and this is displayed at their premises and online so people can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Inspectors visit the premises and publish the ratings here.

These are the latest awards::

Business must display their food hygiene ratings

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at 3 Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes, rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at Starbucks The Place Retail Park, Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes, rated on September 15

• Rated 3: Crispy Dosa at Unit 12 & 13, 1 Lloyds Court, 665 Silbury Bouelvard, Central Milton Keynes; rated on January 20

• Rated 4: Choma Ltd at 1 Downs Barn Boulevard, Downs Barn, rated on January 17

• Rated 3: Costa Coffee at 158 Midsummer Arcade, Central Milton Keynes, rated on January 18

• Rated 3: Bombay Cuisine at 11 Wolverton Road, Stony Stratford, rated on January 18

• Rated 4: The Chequers public house, North Crawley, rated on January 16

• Rated 2: Courtyard Brasserie, Rose Court, Olney, rated on January 16.

A rating of 5 means hygiene standards are very good, 4 means good, 3 means some improvement is necessary, 1 means major improvement is necessary, and a zero rating means urgent improvement is required.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.