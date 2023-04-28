News you can trust since 1981
New food hygiene ratings given to seven Milton Keynes establishments

Two received a 4 out of 5 rating

By News Team
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to the following Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.
Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.
Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

> The Kings Arms, at Tickford Street, Newport Pagnell, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 21.

> And The Red House, at 1 Wolverton Road, Newport Pagnell, was also given a score of three on March 21.

> Dessert Island at Queensway, Bletchley, was given a rating of 2 on March 22

> The Chequers in High Street, North Crawley, was given a rating of 1 rated on March 22

> Fryer Freemans at St Leger Court, Great Linford, was given a rated of 2 on March 22

> St Martins Bowls Club, at Shenley Road, Bletchley, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 23.

> And Sensient Flavors Canteen (Hubfood Ltd), at Bilton Road, Bletchley, was also given a score of four on March 23.

