New food hygiene ratings given to three Milton Keynes establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Prince George, a pub, bar or nightclub at Portishead Drive, Tattenhoe, Milton Keynes was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 11.
Tandoori Hut, a takeaway at 220 Whaddon Way, Bletchley, was also given a score of four on January 11.
A Milton Keynes restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating; Amaya Restaurant based in Yardley Road, Olney, was given the score after assessment on January 10.
It means that of Milton Keynes 472 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 350 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.