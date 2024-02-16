News you can trust since 1981
New food hygiene ratings given to three Milton Keynes establishments

None have zero ratings
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 11:31 GMT
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Prince George, a pub, bar or nightclub at Portishead Drive, Tattenhoe, Milton Keynes was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 11.

Tandoori Hut, a takeaway at 220 Whaddon Way, Bletchley, was also given a score of four on January 11.

Look for food hygiene ratings which are displayed on shop/restaurant/bar window or door
A Milton Keynes restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating; Amaya Restaurant based in Yardley Road, Olney, was given the score after assessment on January 10.

It means that of Milton Keynes 472 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 350 (74%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

