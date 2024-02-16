Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Prince George, a pub, bar or nightclub at Portishead Drive, Tattenhoe, Milton Keynes was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 11.

Tandoori Hut, a takeaway at 220 Whaddon Way, Bletchley, was also given a score of four on January 11.

A Milton Keynes restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating; Amaya Restaurant based in Yardley Road, Olney, was given the score after assessment on January 10.