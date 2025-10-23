New food hygiene ratings given to two Milton Keynes eateries - and one is not good at all

The Food Standards Agency has given a low rating to one of the restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Milton Keynes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

And one of them, Papa J's Restaurant in Redgrave Drive, Oxley Park, has been awarded a low one-out-of-five, which means important improvements must be made.

The restaurant, which serves Indian food, was visited on September 17 and the score was placed on the FSA website this week.

Meanwhile, Jerk 'N' Rum, a takeaway at Food Court, Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes, has been given a score of three..