New food hygiene ratings given to two popular Milton Keynes restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Milton Keynes’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Barn, at Secklow Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes was given a score of three on March 18.
And Al Fairoz Kebabish, at 11 Farthing Grove, Netherfield, Milton Keynes was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 18.
It means that of Milton Keynes's 496 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 372 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.