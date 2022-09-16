New food hygiene ratings handed out to 34 different Milton Keynes eateries

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 34 of Milton Keynes’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The following ratings have been given to 20 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Burger King at Portway A5 To V6, Milton Keynes; rated on September 14

• Rated 5: The Four Pillars Tandoori at 60 High Street, Olney; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: Schueco International (Thomas Franks) at Whitehall Avenue, Kingston, Milton Keynes; rated on September 8

• Rated 5: Kardamom Lounge at 34 High Street, Stony Stratford; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: Burger King at Albert Street, Bletchley; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: David Lloyd Centre at David Lloyd, Livingstone Drive, Newlands, Milton Keynes; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: Bollywood Junction at 1 And 3, Duckworth Court, Oldbrook, Milton Keynes; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: River Island (Gather & Gather UK Limited) at River Island Distribution Centre, Fen Street, Magna Park, Milton Keynes; rated on August 30

> Rated 5: Giardino 14 Coffee at 302 Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes; rated on August 25

> Rated 5: Sports Central (Milton Keynes College) at Sport Central, Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes; rated on August 25

> Rated 5: The Quadrant at Elder Gate, Central Milton Keynes; rated on August 25

> Rated 5: MK11 at Keller Close, Kiln Farm, Milton Keynes; rated on August 24

> Rated 5: Kobe Steakhouse at Unit 18b Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes; rated on August 23

> Rated 5: Ask Italian at 23-25 Eagle Walk, Central Milton Keynes; rated on August 18

> Rated 5: Premier Inn at 801 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes; rated on August 16

> Rated 5: Burger King at 99-101 Silbury Arcade, Central Milton Keynes; rated on August 10

> Rated 5: SushiClub MK at Regency Court, 224 Upper Fifth Street, Central Milton Keynes; rated on August 10

> Rated 4: Bella Italia at 15 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North, Milton Keynes; rated on August 10

> Rated 4: Bletchley Bakery Cafe at 27a Queensway, Bletchley; rated on August 10

> Rated 4: Modern British Catering at Milton Keynes Art Gallery, 900 Midsummer Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes; rated on August 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

> Rated 5: Captain Ridley's Shooting Party at 183 Queensway, Bletchley; rated on September 12

> Rated 5: Aspers MK at Unit 19 (Ground Floor), 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes; rated on September 9

> Rated 5: The Old Beams at Old Beams, Paxton Crescent, Shenley Lodge, Milton Keynes; rated on August 31

> Rated 5: The Carrington Arms at Cranfield Road, Moulsoe, Milton Keynes; rated on August 19

> Rated 3: The Shoulder Of Mutton at Calverton, Milton Keynes; rated on August 10

Takeaways

Plus nine ratings for takeaways:

> Rated 5: Jade Garden at 48-50 High Street, Olney, Milton Keynes; rated on September 12

> Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 44 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes; rated on September 8

> Rated 5: Batch'd at Midsummer Place, Central Milton Keynes; rated on September 1

> Rated 5: Emerson Valley Kebab House at 14 White Horse Drive, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes; rated on September 1

> Rated 5: Neath Hill Indian at 9 Tower Crescent, Neath Hill, Milton Keynes; rated on August 30

> Rated 5: The Village Plaice Ashland at 27 Yearlstone Square, Ashland, Milton Keynes; rated on August 25

> Rated 5: Subway at 5 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes; rated on August 24

> Rated 5: Roraima Kitchen at MK6 ; rated on August 22