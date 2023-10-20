News you can trust since 1981
New food hygiene ratings handed to three Milton Keynes establishments

The ratings help people make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food
By Marieta Marinov
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:03 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three Milton Keynes establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

> Rated 4: Caffe Nero at 53 Winchester Circle, Kingston, Milton Keynes; rated on September 14

> Rated 4: Pizza Express at 12 Stadium Way West, Denbigh North, Milton Keynes; rated on September 14

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to one takeaway business :

> Rated 3: Sunats Kebabs at 169 Queensway, Bletchley; rated on September 14.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 displayed at their premises and online:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

