New food hygiene ratings handed to three restaurants in Milton Keynes towns

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three restaurants across the Milton Keynes area, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Cafe Mediterraneo, at 113 Queensway, Bletchley, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 6.

Calcutta Brasserie, at 7 St Pauls Court, Stony Stratford, was also given a score of four on February 6.

And Amaya Restaurant, at Yardley Road, Olney, was given a score of three after assessment on January 10.

It means that of Milton Keynes's 470 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 353 (75%) have ratings of five; none have a zero rating.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving clear information about hygiene standards.