New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 29 Milton Keynes establishments, Food Standards Agency’s website shows

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 29 establishments in MK by the Food Standards Agency.

The following new ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Zouk Lounge at 34 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on January 27

A rating of five is the highest the agency can give

• Rated 5: Marhabar at 15 Savoy Crescent, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Unit 2 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Sumac Room at Unit 3 Xscape Building, 602 Marlborough Gate, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Cinnabon - Asda at Asda, Bletcham Way, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: Leon - Asda at Asda, Bletcham Way, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on January 19

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Breckland, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Breckland, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Tesco Family Dining Ltd at Watling Street, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: SMC Pneumatics UK (TNS Catering) at Vincent Avenue, Crownhill, Milton Keynes; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Chef's Choice MK LTD at MK13; rated on January 6

• Rated 5: Nando's at Metropolitan House, 1 Mortimer Square, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on January 4

• Rated 5: Shenley Wood Village at Chalkdell Drive, Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes; rated on August 5

• Rated 2: Cookie Dough Hub at Unit 22 Finlay Way, 116-118 Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on September 27

Two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Popworld at 499 Lower Twelfth Street, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: The Cock Inn at 35 High Street, Hanslope, Milton Keynes; rated on January 24

13 new ratings have been given to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Georges Fish & Kebab Bar at 76 Shearmans, Fullers Slade, Milton Keynes; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Fox & Hounds at 87 High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes; rated on January 28

• Rated 5: Gabriella's at 11 Market Place, Olney, Milton Keynes; rated on January 28

• Rated 5: Sandwich Land at 85-87 High Street, Olney, Milton Keynes; rated on January 28

• Rated 5: Turkish Grill at 34 Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: St Mary's Chinese at 42 Redgrave Drive, Oxley Park, Milton Keynes; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: The Sandwich Shack at 27 High Street, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: The Torte at MK5 ; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: TastyMK at 11a Bodmin Place, Broughton, Milton Keynes; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: Millennium at 1a Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Maria's Fish Bar at 84 The High Street, Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Mithu Morrisco Peri Peri at 3 Wadesmill Lane, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes; rated on January 7