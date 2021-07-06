New food ordering app launched to boost smaller independent restaurants in Milton Keynes

A new app called MK Eats is to be launched later this month to showcase local independent food businesses.

The food ordering app is owned and operated by people from Milton Keynes and aims to showcase the huge variety of quality, local independent food businesses in the borough.

These range from 'Posh Burgers n Pies' to the Falafel House Lebanese Kitchen. And even the drinks available will be local - from the city's Concrete Cow Brewery.

The app will be launched later this month

Andy Roberts, co-founder of MK Eats, said: “Over 40 restaurants and takeaways have signed with us now, ranging from established award-winning restaurants, to smaller, family-run businesses who have never listed on any kind of app like ours before”.

James Cann, co-founder of MK Eats added: “Our commission rates are much lower than those set by the national food ordering companies, which gives a fairer deal to the businesses that list with us and also allows them to pass on some of those savings to our customers in the form of exclusive discounts”.

People in Milton Keynes will be able to download the MK Eats app (IOS & Android) later this month.