New four and five-bed council houses for larger families almost complete in Milton Keynes

The eco-friendly homes have been built on Fishermead, in Talland Avenue.

They each have four of five bedrooms and have been built over three floors.

And they align with the green credentials of Plan:MK and have their own air source heat source pumps to help residents reduce energy bills and the city's carbon footprint.

Cllr Emily Darlington outside the new houses

Councillor Emily Darlington, Labour Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for Housing, said: “It’s great to see even more forever homes being built in Milton Keynes as part of the biggest council house building programme in a generation as families struggle to afford private rent in MK.

“These exceptional council homes are energy efficient and will help families keep their costs low for years to come, which is especially important as energy bills skyrocket. These homes were built by local builders also creating many local jobs.

“I look forward to the keys being handed over so the families can move in and start to make many happy memories in their new homes.”

Councillor Jane Carr, Lib Dem Progressive Alliance Cabinet member for Tackling Inequalities and Child Poverty, said: “The Progressive Alliance will continue to do all it can to provide safe homes for people in need. These council properties have been made to a high standard by brilliant local contractors, and will make great lasting family homes.”