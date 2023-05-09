New free all-electric shuttle bus launches to take people to Central Milton Keynes

A new free all-electric shuttle bus has been launched at Central Milton Keynes in a bid to cut emissions and well as traffic.

The MyBus service is run by MyMiltonKeynes, the city centre’s business funded partnership and it is exclusively for employees of businesses within the Business Improvement District (BID) area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The newly-purchased electric nine-seater bus supports the city’s ambitions to become net-zero by 2030 and will promote sustainable movement across CMK.

The new shuttle bus is all electric

It will support businesses by providing free transportation for workers, while driving footfall to retailers and bars and restaurants in the city centre during lunch hours. It also cuts the number of vehicles driving around the city during the week, helping to reduce emissions further.

Originally introduced in November 2018, MyBus was the first ever free shuttle bus service of its kind to be launched in Milton Keynes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Melanie Beck MBE, Chief Executive at MyMiltonKeynes said: “MyBus has always been a great example of what the BID has made possible. Our aim has always been to encourage further movement across the city and offer a free service to employees which in turn will support BID businesses.”

She added: “We are increasingly conscious of the need to create sustainable solutions and support the current and future aspirations of the city, its businesses and employees and the launch of the electric MyBus reflects our commitment.”

With 22 bespoke, signposted stops along Avebury and Silbury Boulevard, the electric MyBus will run on a continuous 15-minute clockwise rotation from Monday to Friday between the hours of 8am- 10am, 12 noon-2pm and 4pm-6pm.

In the intervening hours, between 10am-12 noon and 2pm-4pm, MyMiltonKeynes will operate an on-demand service between designated stops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To become a registered user, employees must download the MyMiltonKeynes App, adding the business they are employed at, and show the MyBus driver when embarking.

For bookings, and further information on this service, people will need to contact the MyMiltonKeynes office directly on 01908 973 93.