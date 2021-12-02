New free parkrun launched on Saturday mornings in Milton Keynes town

A new weekly timed parkrun is proving a big success in Newport Pagnell.

The 5km run is the the town's Bury Field and people gather at 9am to walk, jog or run the distance,

The "friendly and fun" event is open to people of all ages and abilities. It is organised entirely by volunteers.

The Bury Field parkrun is on Saturday mornings

A spokesman for the parkrun said: "We're desperately trying to recruit volunteers who are free from 8:30am to 10am on Saturday mornings to help fill our roster for the event to go ahead safely each week.

The volunteers don't need to run themselves - they just need to help organise. And it's an ideal opportunity to make new friends, say the organisers.

The parkruns began on November 6 and have already provided an added bonus for the town - in the form of extra trade for local cafes from hungry runners afterwards.

"In the first four weeks cafes in Newport Pagnell have experienced a boost from participants going for a post-run coffee, breakfast or cake," said the spokesman. " So as well as the mental health boost from being involved, there is a tangible financial benefit for Newport Pagnell in the event taking place."

Bury Field