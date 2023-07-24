A giant maze in the shape of the famous Enigma code-breaking machine is to open at The Patch MK.

The maze, which is aptly mown through maize, is full of codes, puzzles and ciphers to crack.

The Patch MK is at Mount Mill Farm on the Stratford Road between Deanshanger and Beachampton. Spanning 50 acres, it offers a large wildflower and sunflower farm for visitors to enjoy plus corn mazes, an interactive wheat walk and other fun family activities.

In the Autumn it attracts hordes of people to pick their own pumpkins from its large pumpkin patch,

The team from Bletchley Park, home of the Enigma machine will be there for the opening of the Enigma Maze this Thursday afternoon and hope to be the first people to solve the code.

Hidden within the maze are different boards with interactive codes, riddles and ciphers on for our visitors to crack. Each one revealing a letter which will form an anagram to unscramble. Visitors are able to submit their answer to be in with a chance of winning a prize bundle, which includes a Whittlebury spa day, a dining experience at Wyld dining and a BERG Rally Go Kart from Wicken Toys.

There is also a Jurassic Maze at The Patch and this is home to 14 giant dinosaurs each with an information board for visitors.

And there is even a musical maze, with outdoor musical instruments hidden within its twists and turns.. All of these instruments have been manufactured by hand

Other activities include a traversing wall, a covered beach, duck racing, a nine hole farm-themed mini golf course, a bale maze, den building, a bale mountain, a barrel train ride and a slide trailer.

There are also duck flight games, cornboy lassoing, roller bowler, wall ball, cornhole games and a slide hive.

The Patch MK is working farm and is only open to the public on certain days.

" Our aim is to provide a unique experience which will be enjoyed by all ages and create memories and traditions which last a life time,” said the farmer Joe.