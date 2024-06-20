Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were fewer Traveller caravans pitched in Milton Keynes at the start of this year, new figures show – despite an increase across England.

The Friends, Families and Travellers (FFT) charity has called for more safe stopping places for the communities.

Figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show there were 36 Traveller caravans recorded in MK in January – down from 38 the year before.

None counted this year were unauthorised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were fewer traveller caravans pitched in Milton Keynes at the start of this year. Photo: Chris Radburn PA

Across England, there were 26,632 caravans counted in January, an increase of 7% from the year before.

Of the caravans recorded nationally, 86% were on authorised land and 14% were unauthorised.

The number of unauthorised caravans has risen 13% from January 2023 – the majority were on land owned by Travellers.

A spokesperson for FFT said a national shortage of safe stopping places has caused an increase in Gypsies and Travellers living on roadside camps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: "Entire families are stranded with nowhere else to go.

"National government must ensure councils have the appropriate funding in place so that Gypsy and Traveller families can access secure living conditions through the creation of more safe stopping places.

"Everyone deserves a safe place to rest."

The data also shows there were spaces for 48 caravans at local authority and privately-owned sites in Milton Keynes.

The charity's general election campaign has asked parties to introduce stronger legislation encouraging councils to create adequate provision for travellers.