New government data shows fewer traveller caravans in Milton Keynes
The Friends, Families and Travellers (FFT) charity has called for more safe stopping places for the communities.
Figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show there were 36 Traveller caravans recorded in MK in January – down from 38 the year before.
None counted this year were unauthorised.
Across England, there were 26,632 caravans counted in January, an increase of 7% from the year before.
Of the caravans recorded nationally, 86% were on authorised land and 14% were unauthorised.
The number of unauthorised caravans has risen 13% from January 2023 – the majority were on land owned by Travellers.
A spokesperson for FFT said a national shortage of safe stopping places has caused an increase in Gypsies and Travellers living on roadside camps.
They added: "Entire families are stranded with nowhere else to go.
"National government must ensure councils have the appropriate funding in place so that Gypsy and Traveller families can access secure living conditions through the creation of more safe stopping places.
"Everyone deserves a safe place to rest."
The data also shows there were spaces for 48 caravans at local authority and privately-owned sites in Milton Keynes.
The charity's general election campaign has asked parties to introduce stronger legislation encouraging councils to create adequate provision for travellers.
It said sites are often built on dangerous roads, and close to tips and sewage works.