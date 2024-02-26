New Green Room coffee shop opens at popular music venue in Milton Keynes town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wolverton music venue The Craufurd Arms has launched the Green Room - a new coffee shop which opened its doors this morning. (26/2)

"We're really proud of the space we have created, and want to make this into a centre point for the community," said Craufurd co-owner Jason Hall, who runs the venue with Max Harvey.

He said: "Whether you are keen to find somewhere to host your mum and baby group, want to hold a meeting, fancy a coffee and natter with friends, want to enjoy a little bit of 'me time' or maybe you run your business remotely and fancy a change of scene. Whatever it is, we're here for you.”

The Green Room will serve a menu of moreish coffees, teas, hot chocolate and cold drinks, with food and drink sourced by local suppliers: “It makes sense to support local businesses wherever possible – we've teamed up with Ampthill-based ethical coffee roasters Woodenhill to give you a caffeine kick, and our cakes and pastries will be sourced from the area.”

“Our venue is a safe space for everyone, and The Green Room will be an extension of that, with an inviting atmosphere, spacious area offering comfort while you work or relax, and the huge skylight making us stand out.

“If you do visit to work, the high-speed internet access will ensure you can get your job done without interruption," Max added.

The Green Room will also be a place where you can grab and go, with takeaway options available.

The coffee shop will be open 8am to 3pm, Monday to Friday, and in the evenings, The Green Room will transform into a space for hire for groups to host events, talks and workshops.